Brazil registers 120,549 new cases of coronavirus, 854 deaths

Brazil reported 120,549 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 854 deaths from COVID-19, data from the Health Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 27,659,052 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 639,689, according to ministry data.

