Left Menu

Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow

Japan posted its deadliest day in the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, even as new infections from the Omicron-variant fueled wave declined. Nearly 2,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Japan so far in February. Tokyo recorded 16 new deaths on Tuesday, most of them 70-90 years old, separate data showed.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-02-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 07:04 IST
Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan posted its deadliest day in the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, even as new infections from the Omicron-variant fueled wave declined. Newly recorded fatalities rose to 236 on Tuesday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, exceeding the previous record of 216 on May 18 last year. Nearly 2,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Japan so far in February.

Tokyo recorded 16 new deaths on Tuesday, most of them 70-90 years old, separate data showed. Meanwhile, new cases numbered 84,220 across Japan, continuing a decline from record infections posted earlier in the month as Omicron outbreaks spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022