Left Menu

Hong Kong to report record 4,285 new COVID cases on Wednesday- TVB

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-02-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 08:23 IST
Hong Kong to report record 4,285 new COVID cases on Wednesday- TVB
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Hong Kong is expected to report at least 4,285 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, setting another record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

Preliminary tests on another 3,000 people were returned positive and may be added to the count in the near future, TVB reported.

Also Read: Hong Kong's zero-COVID strategy under pressure as cases soar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022