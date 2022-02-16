Health News Roundup: The U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees;Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

The U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees

The U.S. government said it faces "significant harm" if an appeals court fails to reverse an injunction barring enforcement of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for government workers, and that testing unvaccinated employees could cost up to $22 million a month. White House Office of Management and Budget Deputy Director Jason Miller disclosed in a declaration cited late on Monday by the Justice Department that the government would be hurt on several fronts if it cannot enforce the vaccine requirements.

Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow

Japan posted its deadliest day in the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, even as new infections from the Omicron-variant fueled wave declined. Newly recorded fatalities rose to 236 on Tuesday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, exceeding the previous record of 216 on May 18 last year. Nearly 2,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Japan so far in February.

Biden admin seeks $30 billion more from Congress to fight COVID -sources

The Biden administration is seeking $30 billion in additional funds from Congress to fight the COVID-19 pandemic to bolster vaccines, treatments, testing supply, and research, according to sources familiar with the matter. The $30 billion request includes $17.9 billion for vaccines and therapeutics, two sources familiar with it said.

The first woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

A U.S. patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, researchers reported on Tuesday. The case of a middle-aged woman of mixed race, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Denver, is also the first involving umbilical cord blood, a newer approach that may make the treatment available to more people.

Eastern Chinese industrial hub reports COVID cases for 2nd day

The Chinese industrial hub Suzhou on Wednesday reported new COVID-19 cases for a second day, and authorities further restricted highway access while ramping up testing, having already detected cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The city in the eastern province of Jiangsu reported 18 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Tuesday, up from eight a day earlier, the data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed.

China's Xi sets Hong Kong's leaders 'overriding mission' to control COVID - media

China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilize and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, media reported on Wednesday as a fast-rising wave of infections overwhelmed authorities. The directive ramps up pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she said her government's response to the outbreak had been unsatisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff unable to cope.

Hong Kong to report record 4,285 new COVID cases on Wednesday- TVB

Hong Kong is expected to report at least 4,285 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, setting another record for daily infections, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source. Preliminary tests on another 3,000 people were returned positive and may be added to the count in the near future, TVB reported.

S.Korea reports record 90,443 COVID cases, daily count doubles in a week

South Korea on Wednesday reported a daily record of 90,443 new coronavirus cases, as numbers nearly doubled within a week amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant. The record count for Tuesday marked a drastic surge from 57,177 a day before and brought total infections in the country since the pandemic began to 1,552,851. Deaths remain comparatively low, though, with 39 fatalities on Tuesday and a total of 7,202 so far, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

U.S. Senate narrowly confirms Dr. Robert Califf to lead FDA for second time

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Dr. Robert Califf as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after some senators had argued his ties to the pharmaceutical industry or views on birth control made him unfit for the role. Calif, 70, is a well-regarded cardiologist and researcher who takes the helm at the FDA for a second time 13 months after it last had a permanent leader.

COVID vaccination during pregnancy helps protect babies after birth -U.S. study

Vaccinating pregnant women against the coronavirus may help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations in infants after they are born, especially if the expecting mothers got the shots later in their pregnancy, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The findings shed light on whether the benefits of vaccination during pregnancy extend to infants who would be too young to receive vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)