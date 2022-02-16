Left Menu

Toddler boy dies three days after getting immunisation vaccine in Palghar district

Dr Chattar claimed that four children from the village were also administered the regular immunisation vaccines on February 9 but none of them developed any medical complications.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-02-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 10:34 IST
Toddler boy dies three days after getting immunisation vaccine in Palghar district
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-month-old boy died three days after he was administered regular immunisation vaccines for infants in the tribal-dominated Palghar district of Maharashtra. However, the exact cause behind his death is under investigation, a medical officer said on Wednesday. Medical Officer Dr Bhausaheb Chattar, who is posted in Mokhada town, said the viscera of the toddler has been sent to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for examination.

''We can comment on the cause of his death only after we receive the report from the JJ Hospital which might take ten more days,'' he said. Dr Chattar said the boy was administered DPT, MMR and (PCV) Booster on February 9. ''He apparently developed complications and died on Saturday (February 12),'' the medical officer said. He said the matter was reported to the higher-ups in the state government. Dr Chattar claimed that four children from the village were also administered the regular immunisation vaccines on February 9 but none of them developed any medical complications. Generally, DPT, MMR and (PCV) Booster vaccines are administered in different months for children. Meanwhile, family members of the deceased boy alleged that he died due to faulty administering of the vaccine. Sources said that the deceased Sarvesh Dhodi, a resident of Koshimseth village, was given the MMR and triple polio booster dose by a nurse from the state-run Vashala health centre on February 10.

He developed a high fever on February 11 and was taken to a private hospital in the village. As his condition deteriorated on February 12, the boy was rushed to the Khodala Rural Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, according to sources. A Mokhada police station officer said that a case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022