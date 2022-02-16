U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will urge her G20 counterparts to work towards ending the pandemic in developing countries and ensuring they have the resources needed to support an equitable recovery, a U.S. official said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant is moving towards the east of Europe, the World Health Organization said, urging authorities to improve vaccination and other measures. * Novak Djokovic is prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon rather than have a COVID-19 vaccination but is not an anti-vaxxer, the world number one said in his first interview since his failed attempt to play at the Australian Open.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration is seeking $30 billion in additional funds from Congress to fight the COVID-19 pandemic to bolster vaccines, treatments, testing supply, and research, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its warnings for cruise ships by a notch from the highest level, seven weeks after it advised Americans against going on cruises. * Canada will ease entry for fully vaccinated international travelers starting on Feb. 28 as COVID-19 cases decline, allowing a rapid antigen test for travelers instead of a molecular one, officials said.

* Tyson Foods Inc lifted a mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees at some U.S. facilities, but those at meatpacking plants must continue wearing masks for now. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilize and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals. * Japan posted its deadliest day in the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, even as new infections from the Omicron-variant fuelled wave declined.

* An anti-vaccine mandate protest outside New Zealand's parliament swelled in numbers on Wednesday, with hundreds of people ignoring a warning from police that their vehicles would be towed away if they did not leave voluntarily. * South Korea reported a daily record of 90,443 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as numbers nearly doubled within a week amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

* The Chinese industrial hub Suzhou reported new COVID-19 cases for a second day, and authorities further restricted highway access while ramping up testing, having already detected cases of the Omicron variant. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Israel will start offering AstraZeneca's antibody cocktail Evusheld to people with compromised immune systems who did not get a sufficient antibody boost from vaccines. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate showed a sharp drop in neutralizing antibody activity against Omicron in a small study, but a booster readily induced antibody production in animal tests, researchers said. * Oxford University scientists said they would evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, as well as COVID-19 vaccination effects on complications during pregnancy and after birth.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's factory-gate inflation eased to its slowest pace in six months and consumer price growth also softened in January amid weakening property sector demand, new coronavirus curbs, and government efforts to rein in surging materials costs.

