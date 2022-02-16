Slovakia to send de-mining systems, medical supplies to Ukraine
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:14 IST
Slovakia will send two de-mining systems and medical supplies to Ukraine in a 1.7 million euro aid package for the NATO country's neighbor, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Wednesday.
"We have decided to help our neighbor with the aim to contribute to a safe environment for Ukrainian citizens," Heger told reporters in a briefing shown live online.
