Slovakia to send de-mining systems, medical supplies to Ukraine

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:14 IST
Eduard Heger Image Credit: Wikipedia
Slovakia will send two de-mining systems and medical supplies to Ukraine in a 1.7 million euro aid package for the NATO country's neighbor, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Wednesday.

"We have decided to help our neighbor with the aim to contribute to a safe environment for Ukrainian citizens," Heger told reporters in a briefing shown live online.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

