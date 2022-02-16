MMR, neo-natal deaths on the rise in U'khand: RTI

Maternal and neo-natal deaths are on the rise in Uttarakhand due to poor medical care facilities at hospitals, data obtained through an RTI here has revealed. ''According to the data obtained by our group through an RTI application in September, 2021, maternal deaths increased at the rate of 122.6 per cent from 2016-17 to 2020-21 and the neonatal deaths increased at 238 per cent in the same period in all 13 districts of the state,'' group’s coordinator Shivam said.

A total of 798 maternal deaths occurred in Uttarakhand during the period, the data said. Eighty-four maternal deaths occurred in 2016-17, which increased to 187 in 2020-21. Neo-natal deaths are newborn baby deaths that occur within first 28 days of their birth.

''The number of neo-natal deaths which was recorded to be 228 in all of state in the year 2016-17, reached 772 in the year 2020-21,'' Shivam said. Out of a total of 3,295 neo-natal deaths in the state, Nainital district had the highest such deaths at 402, while Bageswar recorded only 14 during the period.

Haridwar district had highest maternal deaths at 230 in the said period, and Bageswar remained least affected with one maternal death in the said period.