DMK candidate dies; civic poll cancelled
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:44 IST
A DMK candidate contesting from Athani, Anthiyur Taluk, died of a heart attack on Wednesday. So, the local body election for the Athani Town panchayat (3rd ward) has been postponed, said, officials.
Ayyappan (51) undertook hectic campaigning till Tuesday night. He then went home and took a rest. This morning, he developed heart pain and died on the way to a government hospital after being referred to it by doctors of a private facility.
On learning about the death, the Election Department of the district postponed the poll and said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission would announce a fresh date for the election.
