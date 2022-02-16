Left Menu

DMK candidate dies; civic poll cancelled

This morning, he developed heart pain and died on the way to a government hospital after being referred to it by doctors of a private facility.On learning about the death, the Election Department of the district postponed the poll and said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission would announce a fresh date for the election.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:44 IST
DMK candidate dies; civic poll cancelled
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A DMK candidate contesting from Athani, Anthiyur Taluk, died of a heart attack on Wednesday. So, the local body election for the Athani Town panchayat (3rd ward) has been postponed, said, officials.

Ayyappan (51) undertook hectic campaigning till Tuesday night. He then went home and took a rest. This morning, he developed heart pain and died on the way to a government hospital after being referred to it by doctors of a private facility.

On learning about the death, the Election Department of the district postponed the poll and said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission would announce a fresh date for the election.

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022