Left Menu

'Prepared for the worst': Polish PM braces for Ukrainian refugees

"We are helping the Ukrainians to mitigate the consequences of a Russian attack." Russia announced a partial pullback of troops on Tuesday and said that was continuing on Wednesday and its armed forces would return to their normal positions in three to four weeks. NATO said it would welcome a Russian withdrawal but that it had not seen signs of any significant movement so far.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 16:44 IST
'Prepared for the worst': Polish PM braces for Ukrainian refugees
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland is planning for a possible influx of refugees from Ukraine in case of a Russian invasion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, despite Moscow's assurances it was scaling back a troop buildup near Ukraine.

Speaking as NATO said the number of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders was continuing to grow, Morawiecki said the infrastructure for refugees would be set up near its eastern border with Ukraine, but some might be moved elsewhere later. "In the next few days I will be convening a team ... which will deal with issues of logistics, facilities, transport, infrastructure," Morawiecki told reporters.

"We must be prepared for the worst," he said, adding that the team would also be tasked with securing access for refugees to health care and education. "We are helping the Ukrainians to mitigate the consequences of a Russian attack," Russia announced a partial pullback of troops on Tuesday and said that was continuing on Wednesday and its armed forces would return to their normal positions in three to four weeks.

NATO said it would welcome a Russian withdrawal but that it had not seen signs of any significant movement so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022