Scotland to offer COVID vaccines to all 5-11 year olds
Scotland will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday, accepting advice received from British vaccine advisers. "Although it isn't yet published, I can confirm that (the Scottish Government) has received advice from JCVI (advisers) recommending that vaccination is offered to all 5-11 yr olds," Sturgeon said in a tweet.
"We will accept this advice & work is now underway on the logistics of delivery. "
