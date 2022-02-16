China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilize and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* Scotland will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11-year-olds, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday, accepting advice received from British vaccine advisers. * Germany's cabinet backed a tax relief package for workers and businesses, a government source said, aiming to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on Europe's largest economy with fresh stimulus.

AMERICAS * The Canadian government, armed with new emergency powers, is promising quick action to clear a truckers' blockade that began as protests against a cross-border vaccine mandate in Ottawa

* Tyson Foods Inc lifted a mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees at some U.S. facilities and Disney World plans to make masks optional for fully vaccinated guests from Thursday. * The Biden administration is seeking $30 billion in additional funds from Congress to fight the pandemic, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* Canada will ease entry for fully vaccinated international travelers starting on Feb. 28 and allow them to take a rapid antigen test instead of a molecular one, officials said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea's daily count of new coronavirus cases topped 90,000 for the first time, driven to a record by the Omicron variant. * Singapore will expand quarantine-free travel to Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates this month, its health ministry said, resuming border reopening after a pause due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

* Malaysia logged a record 27,831 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, while COVID deaths reached a new daily high in Japan on Tuesday. * A Japanese government delay in rolling out booster shots left it more vulnerable than other rich countries when the Omicron variant brought a surge of deaths, say, experts, local governments, and a former vaccine czar.

* An anti-vaccine mandate protest outside New Zealand's parliament swelled in numbers, with hundreds of people ignoring warnings that their vehicles would be towed away if they did not leave voluntarily. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* BioNTech has developed a vaccine factory-made from shipping containers that it plans to ship to Africa as assembly kits to ease what the WHO has described as huge disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The relatively short shelf life of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is complicating the rollout to the world's poorest nations, according to officials and internal WHO documents reviewed by Reuters. * A Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate showed a sharp drop in neutralizing antibody activity against Omicron in a small study, but a booster readily induced antibody production in animal tests, researchers said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting is likely to shed light on the U.S. central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates in 2022 as well as update its shifting view of inflation.

* Countries throughout Asia are climbing out from under the economic rubble of COVID-19 and looking for cost-effective ways to upgrade their militaries, defense companies said on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)