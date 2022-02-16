Left Menu

BioNTech pledges African access to its future cancer drugs

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:03 IST
Germany's BioNTech, which is preparing to produce its COVID-19 vaccine or other disease-preventing shots in Africa, said that novel cancer therapies it is working on will in future be available on the continent at affordable prices. "We pledge as BioNTech to develop our cancer medicines also according to the needs of the African people and enable affordable access to our immunotherapies to African states and African people," the company's chief executive said at a news conference on Wednesday.

BioNTech earlier unveiled a vaccine factory made from shipping containers that it plans to ship to Africa as assembly kits to ease disparities in global COVID-19 vaccine access.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

