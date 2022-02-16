Left Menu

Hungary ready to take care of potential refugees from Ukraine if needed -govt

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 16-02-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 18:09 IST
Hungary ready to take care of potential refugees from Ukraine if needed -govt
Gergely Gulyas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary could take care of tens of thousands of potential refugees from Ukraine if needed, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Wednesday.

"Asylum rules are clear, the first safe country needs to provide shelter," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing, adding that Hungary's interest was that war should be avoided in the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

Russia has troops massed near Ukraine and the United States has warned that Russia was planning an attack. Moscow denies any such plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022