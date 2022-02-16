Britain reports 54,218 new COVID cases, 199 deaths on Wednesday
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 21:36 IST
Britain reported 54,218 new COVID-19 cases and 199 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday, government data showed.
That compares with 46,186 cases and 234 deaths a day earlier.
