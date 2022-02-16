COVID-19 cases decline for 6th week in Americas, deaths still rise, says agency

New COVID-19 infections have continued to decline across the Americas region, by 31% in the last week, but deaths are still on the rise, rising 5.6% this week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Half of the region's 34,000 deaths were reported in the United States, as countries across the region saw deaths surge after a rise in hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to the Omicron variant. In South America, Brazil registered the highest numbers of deaths, setting a record for this wave.

