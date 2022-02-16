Left Menu

Germany to lift COVID curbs in the spring

Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed with the heads of Germany's federal states on Wednesday to ease coronavirus restrictions in the spring but said the pandemic was not over yet. That's why you have to say clearly that the pandemic is not over yet," Scholz added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed with the heads of Germany's federal states on Wednesday to ease coronavirus restrictions in the spring but said the pandemic was not over yet. "After these long two years, we deserve that things somehow improve again and it looks a bit like that's exactly what we have in front of us," Scholz told reporters after meeting the regional leaders.

Scholz said optimism about the COVID-19 situation did not mean that the pandemic was over as new variants and a worsening situation could still be expected in autumn and winter. "We may not get sloppy with all the optimism and confidence we're seeing here. That's why you have to say clearly that the pandemic is not over yet," Scholz added.

