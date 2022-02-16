U.S. CDC weighs new guidance, masks still key in some cases, chief says

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing new COVID-19 guidance as cases decline, the agency's chief said on Wednesday, adding that officials realize people want a break from masks but that they are still key in some circumstances.

Hospital capacity will also be a key metric the agency weighs in making any changes, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a news briefing.

