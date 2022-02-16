Left Menu

Italy reports 59,749 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 278 deaths

Italy reported 59,749 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 70,852 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 278 from 388.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 16-02-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 59,749 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 70,852 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 278 from 388. Italy has registered 151,962 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.3 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 15,127 on Wednesday, down from 15,602 a day earlier. There were 75 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 87 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,073 from a previous 1,119.



