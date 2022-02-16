U.S. weighing next phase of COVID as Omicron wanes, officials say

U.S. health officials on Wednesday said they are preparing for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up U.S. testing capacity.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is weighing new COVID-19 guidance, including on when to wear face masks, the agency's chief told reporters, adding that hospital capacity will be a key metric. Tom Inglesby, the White House's adviser for COVID-19 testing, also said the administration had issued a formal request for information to related companies about how to bolster the nation's testing capacity, including details about supply-chain challenges and market volatility.

The industry's response will help direct U.S. investment, he said at a news briefing. The plans come as a growing number of U.S. states have begun to ease COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline.

"Our highest, first priority is fighting Omicron," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said. "At the same time, we are preparing for the future."

