No COVID death in Meghalaya for first time in a month

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 17-02-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 00:08 IST
Meghalaya recorded no COVID-19 death on Wednesday for the first time in a month, officials said.

The state reported 60 new cases, taking the tally to 93,131, they said.

The Northeastern state at present has 550 active cases, while the toll remained at 1,565, they added.

Of the new cases, 24 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 11 from West Garo Hills district and seven from West Jaintia Hills district.

The state reported 119 recoveries during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

