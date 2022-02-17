EU to donate 29 million COVID vaccine doses to Africa -German official
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-02-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 00:12 IST
The European Union will pledge to donate 29 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa at the African-European summit in Brussels, a German government official said on Wednesday.
Of that total, Germany will contribute 21 million vaccine doses, the government official said ahead of the meeting between leaders of the African Union and the European Union scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday.
