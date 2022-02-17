U.S. health officials said on Wednesday they are preparing for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up U.S. testing capacity. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany will ease COVID-19 restrictions as a wave of infections from the Omicron variant seems to have passed its peak. * Britain will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, widening the rollout of vaccines in children in a decision that has been taken more slowly than in some other countries.

* Greece will lift some coronavirus restrictions on the hospitality sector after the recommendation of infectious disease experts as COVID-19 infections ease from recent highs. * Switzerland will lift almost all its coronavirus restrictions from midnight as fears waned that a spike in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant would overwhelm the health care system.

AMERICAS * New COVID-19 infections across the Americas region fell by 31% in the last week, marking a sixth successive week of declines, but deaths are still on the rise, the Pan American Health Organization said.

* Police in the Canadian capital Ottawa started warning truck drivers blockading the downtown core that they should depart or face arrest, part of a promised crackdown to end a three-week-old protest over COVID-19 restrictions. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's President Xi Jiping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals. * South Korea's daily count of new coronavirus cases topped 90,000 for the first time, driven to a record by the Omicron variant.

* Singapore will expand quarantine-free travel to Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this month. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* BioNTech has developed a vaccine factory made from shipping containers that it plans to ship to Africa as assembly kits to ease what the WHO has described as huge disparities in COVID-19 vaccine access. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A drop in COVID-19 testing rates is likely contributing to a decline in reported cases even as deaths are rising, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19 said. * The relatively short shelf life of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is complicating the rollout to the world's poorest nations, according to officials and internal WHO documents reviewed by Reuters.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. Federal Reserve officials last month agreed that, with inflation widening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to tighten monetary policy, but also that decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data, according to minutes of the Jan. 25-26 policy meeting.

* Israel's economy grew at its fastest pace in 21 years in 2021 as consumer spending, exports and investment rebounded with double-digit gains following a pandemic-stifled 2020, raising the spectre of the central bank raising interest rates soon. (Compiled by Aditya Soni and Valentine Baldassari; Edited by Michael Urquhart and Shounak Dasgupta)

