Brazil registers 147,734 new cases of coronavirus, 1,085 deaths

Brazil had 147,734 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,085 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 27,806,786 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 640,774, according to ministry data.

