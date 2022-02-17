WHO must be bolstered to strengthen global health security, says Tedros

Any initiatives to strengthen global health security in a future global health crisis will only succeed if such measures bolster the role of the World Health Organization, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

Speaking via a video link at a G20 meeting of finance leaders in the Indonesian capital, Tedros was responding to proposals to establish a separate global health fund tasked with delivering emergency funds, vaccines and other medical needs.

