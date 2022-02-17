WHO must be bolstered to strengthen global health security, says Tedros
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 17-02-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 14:36 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Any initiatives to strengthen global health security in a future global health crisis will only succeed if such measures bolster the role of the World Health Organization, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.
Speaking via a video link at a G20 meeting of finance leaders in the Indonesian capital, Tedros was responding to proposals to establish a separate global health fund tasked with delivering emergency funds, vaccines and other medical needs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
- Tedros
- World Health Organization
- Indonesian
Advertisement