South Africa's health regulator approves Merck COVID treatment pill
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-02-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 18:07 IST
South Africa's health regulator SAHPRA said on Thursday that it had authorised access to Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir.
"The authorisation of molnupiravir for compassionate use offers further therapy in the fight against COVID-19," SAHPRA said in a statement.
