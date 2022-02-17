South Africa's health regulator allows use of Merck COVID treatment pill
South Africa's health regulator SAHPRA said on Thursday that it had authorised use of Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir. SAHPRA added in a statement that Pfizer had submitted an application for its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, which was under consideration. It authorised with conditions the importation of a limited quantity of molnupiravir capsules for a period of six months.
SAHPRA added in a statement that Pfizer had submitted an application for its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, which was under consideration. "The authorisation of molnupiravir for compassionate use offers further therapy in the fight against COVID-19," SAHPRA's Chief Executive Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said.
SAHPRA said molnupiravir was only indicated for use in patients aged 18 years and older. It authorised with conditions the importation of a limited quantity of molnupiravir capsules for a period of six months.
