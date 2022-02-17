UK closes 'golden visa' system for wealthy investors
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday she had closed a visa route available to those who had invested at least 2 million pounds ($2.72 million) in the country as part of a crackdown on fraud and illicit finance.
Media had reported the government planned to scrap the so-called "golden visa" system, which has previously attracted wealth Russian investors to resettle in Britain, in response to Russia's aggressive behaviour towards Ukraine.
"I've closed the Tier 1 Investor visa with immediate effect following our review of all those granted," Patel said on Twitter. "This is just the start of our renewed crackdown on fraud and illicit finance." ($1 = 0.7345 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
U.S., Turkish presidential advisers discuss 'Russian aggression' in Ukraine
French Foreign Minister: no indication for now that Russia ready to take action in Ukraine
Beijing hopes to raise its geopolitical stake in the Ukraine conflict
US, NATO 'ignored' Russia's key concerns over Ukraine, says President Putin