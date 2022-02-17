Left Menu

UK closes 'golden visa' system for wealthy investors

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 20:58 IST
British interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday she had closed a visa route available to those who had invested at least 2 million pounds ($2.72 million) in the country as part of a crackdown on fraud and illicit finance.

Media had reported the government planned to scrap the so-called "golden visa" system, which has previously attracted wealth Russian investors to resettle in Britain, in response to Russia's aggressive behaviour towards Ukraine.

"I've closed the Tier 1 Investor visa with immediate effect following our review of all those granted," Patel said on Twitter. "This is just the start of our renewed crackdown on fraud and illicit finance." ($1 = 0.7345 pounds)

