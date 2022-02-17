An Omicron-specific booster could be ready by August, the CEO of U.S. biotech firm Moderna told Reuters, but the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's coronavirus battle intensified as authorities reported that new cases had multiplied by 60 times so far this month, and the city's leader said city-wide testing was being considered in the global financial hub.

EUROPE * As an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections ebbs, Portugal said it would drop most of its remaining coronavirus rules, including the requirement to show the COVID-19 digital pass to stay at hotels or a negative test to enter nightclubs.

* The EU will welcome more than 40 African leaders to Brussels in an effort to reassert its influence on a continent where China and Russia have made hefty investment inroads, and where many felt let down by Europe's COVID-19 vaccines rollout. AMERICAS

* New COVID-19 infections across the Americas region fell by 31% in the last week, marking a sixth successive week of declines, but deaths are still on the rise, up 5.6%, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said. * A Brazilian pharmaceutical firm said a technology transfer would allow it to make the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for export to Latin American countries in a partnership touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

* Efforts to strengthen global health security will only succeed if the role of the World Health Organization is enhanced, the agency's head said, as its biggest donor, Washington, proposed a new global pandemic prevention fund. * U.S. health officials said they are preparing for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic as Omicron-related cases decline, including updating CDC guidance on mask-wearing and shoring up U.S. testing capacity.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan will ease border controls imposed to counter the pandemic, its prime minister said, softening measures that have been among the strictest imposed by wealthy nations and have been slammed by business and educators.

* India urged the world's biggest 20 economies (G20) to make joint efforts to ensure increased multi-lateral funding by global institutions including the International Monetary Fund to prepare for future pandemics. * No new cases of COVID-19 were reported inside the Beijing Olympics "closed loop" for the first time, a win for organisers who have gone to extreme measures to prevent the Games from seeding an outbreak that leaks into the public.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Moderna has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot.

* Israel dropped a "Green Pass" policy requiring proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19 or a negative test to enter some public venues, further rolling back restrictions as a wave of infections recedes. * South Africa's government said it was not planning to buy Merck's COVID-19 treatment pill molnupiravir for cost reasons, despite the drug gaining approval from the country's health regulator.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate showed a sharp drop in neutralising antibody activity against Omicron in a small study, but a booster readily induced antibody production in animal tests, researchers said.

* Canada's health regular said it approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for use in people aged 18 years and older. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stock markets fell after Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces accused each other of firing shells, sending traders to seek safety in government bonds and pushing gold prices to a new eight-month high. * Exports of Spanish goods soared 21.2% last year to surpass pre-pandemic levels despite global supply chain problems and the impact of Brexit, although Spain's trade deficit nearly doubled due to soaring energy prices, customs data showed.

