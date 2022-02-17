UK seven-day COVID-19 infections down nearly 27% on week before
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:57 IST
The United Kingdom reported 51,899 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, leaving the seven-day tally down by 26.6% on the previous week.
It reported 183 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within the previous 28 days. The seven-day total for deaths was down 25.6% on the week before.
