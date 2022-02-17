Left Menu

Italy reports 57,890 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 320 deaths

Italy reported 57,890 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 59,749 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 320 from 278. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,037 from a previous 1,073. Some 538,131 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 555,080, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 17-02-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 22:42 IST
Italy reports 57,890 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 320 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 57,890 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 59,749 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 320 from 278. Italy has registered 152,282 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.32 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 14,562 on Thursday, down from 15,127 a day earlier. There were 71 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 75 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,037 from a previous 1,073.

Some 538,131 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 555,080, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
4
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022