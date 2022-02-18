The World Health Organization said on Thursday countries struggling with surging COVID-19 infections may shorten the recommended quarantine duration of 14 days in some situations. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Italian Sports Minister Valentina Vezzali has said world number one Novak Djokovic would be allowed to participate in the Italian Open as outdoor events do not require a person to be vaccinated against COVID-19. * As an Omicron-fuelled wave of infections ebbs, Portugal said it would drop most of its remaining coronavirus rules.

* Sierra Leone's leader challenged Europeans to remember there are "human beings on the other side" in Africa who have been left behind in the unequal global response to COVID-19. AMERICAS

* Cuba's widespread COVID-19 vaccination coverage and early move to inoculate its children proved pivotal in beating back the highly infectious Omicron variant before it ever took hold on the island, local and international experts say. * A Brazilian pharmaceutical firm said a technology transfer would allow it to make the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for export to Latin American countries in a partnership touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

* Efforts to strengthen global health security will only succeed if the role of the World Health Organization is enhanced, the agency's head said, as its biggest donor, Washington, proposed a new global pandemic prevention fund. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong's coronavirus battle intensified as authorities reported that new cases had multiplied by 60 times so far this month, and the city's leader said city-wide testing was being considered in the global financial hub. * Japan will ease border controls imposed to counter the pandemic, softening measures that have been among the strictest imposed by wealthy nations and have been slammed by business and educators.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Moderna has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot.

* Israel dropped a "Green Pass" policy requiring proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19 or a negative test to enter some public venues, further rolling back restrictions as a wave of infections recedes. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* An Omicron-specific booster could be ready by August, the CEO of U.S. biotech firm Moderna told Reuters, but the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab. * Canada's health regular said it approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for use in people aged 18 years and older.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies view inflation and geopolitical risks as threats to a global recovery from the pandemic that already is "asynchronous" due to uneven access to vaccines, a draft communique obtained by Reuters showed.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but remained below pre-pandemic levels as labour market conditions continue to tighten. (Compiled by Aditya Soni and Alexander Kloss; Edited by David Evans and Shounak Dasgupta)

