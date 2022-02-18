Left Menu

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir reviews preparations for Amarnath Yatra

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-02-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 00:59 IST
Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the preparation of departments concerned about the forthcoming annual Amarnath Yatra.

Pole said the number of pilgrims this year may be higher compared to the last couple of years which were affected by the Covid pandemic.

He enjoined all officers to increase the capacity of camping sites, parking places and service facilities including health, drinking water and toilet.

Stressing on the registration of all pony ride providers, labours, Pole directed officers to hire pony ride providers from other districts to cater to the demand.

The divisional commissioner directed the public works department to widen the roads at critical junctions and repair the damage caused to physical infrastructure by cloudbursts the previous year.

Pole directed all the departments to start execution of work from the first week of April and complete all preparation by May 15.

He also directed establishing oxygen booths and Covid testing facilities for the pilgrims.

