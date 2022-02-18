Brazil reports 131,049 new cases of coronavirus, 1,128 deaths
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-02-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 01:38 IST
Brazil recorded 131,049 new coronavirus cases and 1,128 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Brazil has registered 27,937,835 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 641,902, according to ministry data.
