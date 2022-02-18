S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 100,000 for first time - KDCA

South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 for the first time amid an Omicron outbreak, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday, though deaths have remained relatively low in the highly vaccinated country.

The KDCA said 109,831 new COVID-19 cases had been reported as of midnight on Thursday.

