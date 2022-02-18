Olympics-Beijing 2022 Olympics Organiser reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Feb 17

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that one new COVID-19 case was detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 17.

The one case was found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

