Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening

Singing and dancing will resume in nightclubs in Sydney and Melbourne from Friday, while most mandatory check-ins have been scrapped as officials lifted nearly all COVID-19 curbs in Australia's biggest cities amid a steady fall in hospital cases.

The relaxation in social distancing rules comes ahead of the full reopening of Australia's international borders on Monday after nearly two years, boosting business confidence battered by stop-start lockdowns.

Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April

Japan set a new record for daily deaths from COVID-19 in a wave of Omicron-fuelled fatalities that a government-affiliated researcher estimated may stretch into April. Newly recorded fatalities rose to 271 on Thursday, according to a tally by national broadcaster NHK, the third straight day over 200. There have been 2,446 deaths so far in February, already the second-deadliest month in the two-year pandemic.

California shifts gears to confront post-pandemic phase of COVID-19

California Governor Gavin Newsom presented a plan on Thursday to confront COVID-19 beyond its pandemic phase, focusing on readiness, vigilance, and vaccines as the nation's most populous state move from a crisis approach to "living with this virus." Highlights of the strategy include more stockpiling of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), a "myth-busters" campaign to counter disinformation, and greater wastewater virus surveillance to stay ahead of new outbreaks and new variants.

Bayer's Nubeqa drug significantly prolongs survival in prostate cancer trial

Bayer said a therapy mix including its Nubeqa drug was shown to significantly prolong the lives of men suffering from metastatic prostate cancer in a clinical study, underpinning prospects for the drug to become a major sales driver. Nubeqa, when combined with standard therapy, reduced the risk of dying during the trial period by 32.5% in comparison to standard therapy alone, the German company said in a statement on Thursday, citing trial results.

S.Korea daily COVID-19 cases top 100,000, curfew eased ahead of election

South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 for the first time amid its Omicron outbreak, with authorities saying social distancing measures would be only slightly eased ahead of the March 9 presidential election. Authorities announced on Friday they would move a curfew on restaurants and cafes from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., a nod to increasing criticism from business owners.

WHO says quarantine can be shortened in places with high COVID cases

The World Health Organization said on Thursday countries struggling with surging COVID-19 infections may shorten the recommended quarantine duration of 14 days in some situations. The U.N. agency said its new guidelines may be helpful for places where essential services are under pressure.

Charities say Moderna patents could hit Africa COVID vaccine hub

Moderna Inc has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears among charities that the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot, although a Moderna spokeswoman said it did not plan to do so. Moderna spokeswoman Colleen Hussey confirmed it had filed for patents "related to both the COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna's platform technology" in South Africa and elsewhere, after a group of 60 Africa-based charities raised concerns about them.

Cuba's vaccine coverage and focus on children helped beat back Omicron, experts say

Cuba's widespread COVID-19 vaccination coverage and early move to inoculate its children proved pivotal in beating back the highly infectious Omicron variant before it ever took hold on the island, local and international experts say. Omicron arrived in Cuba in December but fell far short of the pronounced spike in cases seen in many other places and infections have since fallen off by more than 80%, official data shows.

New U.S. FDA chief says he will prioritize fighting misinformation

Misinformation about science is increasingly prevalent and a significant public health threat that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will focus on fighting, incoming Commissioner Robert Califf said on Thursday. Califf, who was sworn in on Thursday, did not specify any particular misinformation the FDA should fight, but millions of Americans still refuse COVID-19 vaccines, with many conservative media outlets and Republicans in the U.S. Congress spreading doubt about their effectiveness.

Hong Kong to report at least 3,600 new COVID cases on Friday- TVB

Hong Kong health authorities are expected to confirm at least 3,600 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with another 7,600 showing up positive in preliminary tests, broadcaster TVB reported, citing an unidentified source.

(With inputs from agencies.)