Left Menu

New Zealand police say talks not force best way to handle anti-vaccine protest

Taking inspiration from truckers' demonstrations in Canada, hundreds of protesters have used vehicles to block several roads around the Beehive, as Wellington's distinctive parliament building is known, for 11 days, and camped out on its front lawn. "Any enforcement action by police runs a serious risk of much wider harm than the protest is presently creating," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told a media briefing.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-02-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 10:40 IST
New Zealand police say talks not force best way to handle anti-vaccine protest
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Zealand police on Friday ruled forcefully clearing vehicles blocking roads outside parliament in a protest against coronavirus vaccine mandates, saying that would risk "wider harm". Taking inspiration from truckers' demonstrations in Canada, hundreds of protesters have used vehicles to block several roads around the Beehive, as Wellington's distinctive parliament building is known, for 11 days, and camped out on its front lawn.

"Any enforcement action by police runs a serious risk of much wider harm than the protest is presently creating," Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told a media briefing. Coster said negotiations and de-escalation were the only safe ways to resolve the protest and he would continue to talk to the protesters. Police say there are about 800 protesters but numbers could rise over the weekend.

Coster said any forceful police action would risk injuries to the public and could turn a largely peaceful protest violent, and could increase the number of protesters. A country of five million people, New Zealand has reported just over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths since the pandemic began. Fuelled by the Omicron variant, New Zealand reported 1,929 new local cases on Friday, up from the previous one-day high of 1,573 on Thursday.

About 94% of eligible people are vaccinated, with shots mandatory for some staff in front-line jobs. The protest began as a stand against vaccine mandates but were later joined by groups calling for an end to all pandemic restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had said the demonstrations were an "imported" phenomenon and rejected calls to remove all restrictions. The protest has affected the functioning of some offices and businesses in the vicinity.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann said judicial proceedings needing the attendance of defendants in custody could not go ahead as the protesters' vehicles were blocking secure access to the court. "The current situation is extremely difficult," Winkelmann said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022