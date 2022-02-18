Left Menu

New WHO guidance on offering long-acting injectable cabotegravir as HIV prevention

WHO | Updated: 18-02-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 11:20 IST
WHO has made available the membership of the Guidelines Development Group (GDG) for the development of WHO " Guidance on offering long acting injectable cabotegravir as HIV prevention for people at substantial risk for HIV infection."

The group will meet virtually from 9 – 10 March 2022 to review evidence on this new option of offering long-acting injectable antiretroviral prevention product, in a timely manner and as requested by countries, implementers and communities, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This guidance will focus on individual and public health benefits.

In line with WHO policy on conflict of interest, members of the public and interested organizations can access the biographies of the GDG members and inform WHO of their views about them. All comments should be sent by email to hiv-aids@who.int by 23 February 2022.

