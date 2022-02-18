The relaxation in social distancing rules in Sydney and Melbourne comes ahead of the full reopening of Australia's international borders on Monday after nearly two years, boosting business confidence battered by stop-start lockdowns. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The EU welcomed more than 40 African leaders to Brussels in an effort to reassert its influence on a continent where China and Russia have made hefty investment inroads, and where many felt let down by Europe's COVID-19 vaccines rollout. AMERICAS

* California Governor Gavin Newsom has presented a plan to confront COVID-19 beyond its pandemic phase, focusing on readiness, vigilance, and vaccines as the nation's most populous state move from a crisis approach to "living with this virus." * Healthcare workers say misinformation is the single most important factor influencing people who refuse to get vaccinated while COVID-19 kills around 2,200 Americans a day, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support of vaccine mandates in fighting COVID-19 helped him win re-election five months ago, but now he looks increasingly isolated as restrictions are being lifted around the world. * The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will require attendees of the 94th Oscars ceremony in March to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and at least two negative results from PCR tests, a person with knowledge of the matter said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China's "dynamic clearance" strategy aimed at minimizing COVID-19 infections is boosting the economy, not undermining it, the country's top anti-corruption body said. * South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 for the first time amid its Omicron outbreak, with authorities saying social distancing measures would be only slightly eased ahead of the March 9 presidential election.

* A Japanese health panel approved a plan to bring in more targeted COVID-19 curbs across much of the nation, as overall new infections decline but fatalities rise to a record level. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Moderna has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot. * Israel dropped a "Green Pass" policy requiring proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a negative test to enter some public venues, further rolling back restrictions as a wave of infections recedes.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * An Omicron-specific booster could be ready by August, the CEO of U.S. biotech firm Moderna told Reuters, but the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Thailand's economy likely returned to growth in the fourth quarter due to robust exports and easing of COVID-19 curbs, but the suspension of a quarantine waiver for foreign tourists probably dented the recovery, a Reuters poll found.

