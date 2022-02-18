Left Menu

GSK pauses late-stage trial of RSV vaccine in pregnant women

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:49 IST
GSK pauses late-stage trial of RSV vaccine in pregnant women
Britain's GSK said on Friday it had paused a late-stage trial of its experimental vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in pregnant women based on recommendations from an independent committee after a safety assessment.

The world's biggest vaccine maker did not give further details, but said a trial of the RSV vaccine for older adults was still ongoing.

RSV is a cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly.

