GSK pauses late-stage trial of RSV vaccine in pregnant women

Britain's GSK said on Friday it had paused a late-stage trial of its experimental vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in pregnant women based on recommendations from an independent committee after a safety assessment.

The world's biggest vaccine maker did not give further details, but said a trial of the RSV vaccine for older adults was still ongoing.

RSV is a cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly.

