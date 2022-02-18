Germany to receive 1.4 mln shots of Novavax COVID vaccine on Feb. 21 - minister

Germany still expects to receive 1.4 million doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid on Feb. 21, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday.

"The company has attracted attention several times in the past with indications that deliveries cannot be made on time. But I want to assume now that ... we will be supplied next week," Lauterbach told a news conference.

