Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology in WHO project

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia - would be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines in a project it launched last year.
