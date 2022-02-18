Left Menu

Health minister: Germany has passed omicron peak

Germanys health minister said Friday that he thinks the country has passed a peak in new daily infections with the omicron variant of the coronavirus.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said government measures taken to curb the number of cases had been effective, but he warned against relaxing the public health rules too hastily.We are not really in safe waters, he told reporters in Berlin.Lauterbach, an epidemiologist by training, noted that as many as 12 per cent of people over age 60 in Germany are still unvaccinated.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:24 IST
Health minister: Germany has passed omicron peak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's health minister said Friday that he thinks the country has passed a peak in new daily infections with the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said government measures taken to curb the number of cases had been effective, but he warned against relaxing the public health rules too hastily.

"We are not really in safe waters," he told reporters in Berlin.

Lauterbach, an epidemiologist by training, noted that as many as 12 per cent of people over age 60 in Germany are still unvaccinated. That share is three to four times higher than for the unvaccinated vulnerable populations in comparable countries.

Germany has been slower than many of its neighbours to relax pandemic restrictions. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country's 16 state governors agreed Wednesday on a three-step plan to end most of the country's COVID-19 rules by March 20.

Lauterbach defended the cautious approach, saying that "if we open too quickly, then the case numbers will rise again." He also said a general vaccine mandate was still necessary, noting that new or existing variants of the virus could lead to a fresh wave of infections in the fall that could put a severe strain on the health system.

Germany's disease control agency on Friday reported 220,048 newly confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 and 264 additional deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022