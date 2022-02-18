Left Menu

Over 2 cr adolescents in 15-18 years group fully vaccinated against Covid: Mandaviya

Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.Young India taking the worlds largest vaccination drive to the next level

18-02-2022
Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

''Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19'' Mandaviya tweeted.

Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to a health ministry data.

According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22. Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 across the country.

With the administration of over 37.86 lakh doses (37,86,806) in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.64 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am.

