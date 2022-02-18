NGO providing food to needy, destitute affected by Covid pandemic

Left Menu

As a society, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that nobody goes to sleep on an empty stomach, said Geetanjali Chopra, founder and president of the NGO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Delhi-based NGO said on Friday that a large number of needy people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in several cities in the country have benefited from its welfare initiative that seeks to ensure that food resources remain available to the underprivileged in these critical times.

As part of the 'Covid Relief Project' of NGO Wishes and Blessings, the needy people are distributed relief kits. Each kit includes rice, pulses, flour, sugar, oil, and masks and soaps. ''The ration kit is sufficient to fulfil the needs of a family of five members for two weeks,'' it said in a statement.

The NGO said on Friday it has started the phase six of the project, which was launched on May 25, 2020, around the time the Covid-induced lockdown was imposed in the country for the first time.

Under this project, the NGO has provided relief and aid in many states across the country, the statement added.

In its commitment to provide essential aid to those in need, the NGO had earlier executed a relief campaign 'Dabba Bhara Hai' under which it had distributed essential ration kits to 600 families in three states.

In the first phase, the 'Dabba Bhara Hai' drive was executed in Delhi-NCR, Jharkhand and Rajasthan, the NGO said.

Currently, the project is active in three states -- Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal -- and aims at fulfilling immediate and long-term requirements of the needy and destitute affected by the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"Through this endeavour, we strive to ensure that food resources remain available to the underprivileged in these critical times. As a society, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that nobody goes to sleep on an empty stomach,'' said Geetanjali Chopra, founder and president of the NGO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

