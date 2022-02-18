Left Menu

MP sees 888 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths; positivity rate dips to 1.4 pc

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:05 IST
MP sees 888 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths; positivity rate dips to 1.4 pc
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,32,477 on Friday with the detection of 888 cases, while the deaths of two patients in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,711, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 1.4 per cent, down from 1.8 per cent on Thursday, he said.

So far, 10,12,060 people have been discharged post recovery, including 2,715 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 9,706, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 182 and 100 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 60,278 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,72,31,041, he added.

A government release said 11,28,51,755 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 92,462 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,32,477 new cases 888, death toll 10,711, recoveries 10,12,060 active cases 9,706, number of tests so far 2,72,31,041.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022