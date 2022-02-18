MP sees 888 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths; positivity rate dips to 1.4 pc

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,32,477 on Friday with the detection of 888 cases, while the deaths of two patients in the last 24 hours took the toll to 10,711, an official said.

The positivity rate stood at 1.4 per cent, down from 1.8 per cent on Thursday, he said.

So far, 10,12,060 people have been discharged post recovery, including 2,715 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 9,706, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 182 and 100 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 60,278 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,72,31,041, he added.

A government release said 11,28,51,755 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 92,462 on Friday.

