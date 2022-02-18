Left Menu

Britain reports 47,685 new COVID-19 cases, 158 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:37 IST
Britain reports 47,685 new COVID-19 cases, 158 deaths
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Friday reported 47,685 new cases of COVID-19 and 158 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

That compared with 51,899 cases and 183 deaths reported on Thursday.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Britain to soften energy price pain for inflation-hit households

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022