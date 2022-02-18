Italy reports 53,662 coronavirus cases on Friday, 314 deaths

Italy reported 53,662 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 57,890 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 314 from 320. Italy has registered 152,596 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,948 on Friday, down from 14,562 a day earlier. There were 52 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 71 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 987 from a previous 1,037.

Some 510,283 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 538,131, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)