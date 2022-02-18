Left Menu

Gujarat sees 617 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths; 1,885 recover

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:19 IST
Gujarat reported 617 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,19,699 and toll to 10,874, an official said on Friday.

The discharge of 1,885 persons during this period took the recovery count to 12,02,089, leaving the state with an active tally of 6,736, of which 53 patients are on ventilator support, he said.

A government release said 10.19 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 1.78 lakh during the day.

Two new COVID-19 cases in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours and the discharge of six persons took the tally to 11,407 and recovery count to 11,392.

It has left the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with 11 active cases, a local official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,19,699 new cases 617, deaths 10,874 discharged 12,02,089 active cases 6,736 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

